Take part in rescue & relief efforts: BJP chief JP Nadda to cadre
Hyderabad: Former MLC and BJP senior leader N Ramachander Rao said that the State BJP has decided to postpone the party membership enrollment drive scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Addressing the media on Monday, he said the decision has been taken in the wake of the several parts of the state facing flood situation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Home Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda while expressing their concern over the floods in Telangana, have asked the rank and file of the party to extend their services in the relief and rescue operations. The membership drive scheduled to be launched by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has been cancelled. The new dates and schedule will be announced later, he added.
Meanwhile, Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, BJP State General Secretary and NV Subhash, BJP State official spokesperson said that party chief JP Nadda has expressed serious concern over the flood and heavy rain hit the state of Telangana causing damage and loss of lives. The BJP leaders said that Nadda held a detailed telephonic conversation with Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and president of Telangana BJP, and shared his concern over the loss of lives and the damage to the crops of the farmers and the properties of the individuals. He also suggested to Kishan Reddy to work in tandem with the state government officials in rescue operations, especially in providing food and clean water to the people.