Take up Medigadda repairs sans any further delay: Vinod to govt

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the NDSA report was not required to repair the Medigadda project, the BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday demanded the government to take up repairs without any further delay.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar said that he had in the past said the repair works can be taken up even without the NDSA report. The NDSA also said that the state government should think, analyse, design and repair the Medigadda project, said Vinod Kumar. “I have been saying from the beginning that the state government can repair the Medigadda barrage without leaving the decision-making power to the NDSA. The water is flowing into the sea due to lack of storage at Medigadda. Nothing has happened to the Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The committee set up to repair the Medigadda project should start the repair work without delay,” said Vinod Kumar, requesting Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to take the initiative.

Replying to a question, the BRS leader said that they have received notice and their party chief K Chandrashekar Rao would answer any question asked by the Commission. Refusing to make a comment on BRS MLC Kavitha, Vinod Kumar said that the party’s working president KT Rama Rao had already responded on the issue.