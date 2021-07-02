Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK colony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated180 double-bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 15.57 crore in GY reddy compound at Sanath Nagar on Thursday. He was accompanied by Home Minister, Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana government has provided double-bedroom houses with all facilities to the people at free of cost without any burden for the poor."Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing financial assistance of Rs 1.16 lakh to the marriage of poor girls through schemes like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi," he added.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao aims to help poor lead a happy life. "KCR replaced the slum with these beautiful and spacious houses and these houses will be given to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner," he expressed.

Yadav announced that the double-bed room houses will be constructed within five months for the Muslims living next to the GYR compound.

Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha, Corporatator, Hema Latha were also present.