Talasani's brothers under ED's radar

Hyderabad: The State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's brothers Mahesh and Dharmendar Yadav, TRS MLC L Ramana and Medak DCCB Chairman Devendar Reddy were reportedly under ED (Enforcement Directorate) scanner.

The ED grilled the Minister's brothers in connection with the casino case in which Chikoti Praveen was kingpin in money laundering. The ED already quizzed TRS MLA M Kishna Reddy who met Praveen and participated in the casino games. Reports said that ED has found a Telangana Minister and three TRS MLAs contacted Praveen and allegedly involved in money laundering.

Sources said that ED has asked Talasani's brothers to submit a record of their financial transactions for the last four years. The ED teams also conducted searches in Praveen residence and farm house.

The TRS MLA Ramana was summoned to meet the ED officials in the Hyderabad office on Thursday. The DCCB Chairman would also be questioned. Sources said that the ED will take an appropriate action soon after the completion of the question of the TRS leaders in the money laundering case.