Tamanna Rooz Becomes Manyavar Mohey’s First Wedding Ambassador

India’s iconic wedding brand Manyavar Mohey has appointed celebrated bridal makeup artist Tamanna Rooz as part of its first-ever Wedding Ambassador...
India’s iconic wedding brand Manyavar Mohey has appointed celebrated bridal makeup artist Tamanna Rooz as part of its first-ever Wedding Ambassador Program, launched with WeddingSutra. With over a decade of experience, Tamanna is renowned for turning bridal beauty into an art of personality and elegance. Through this collaboration, she will merge wedding fashion and beauty, setting new benchmarks for style and storytelling in Indian weddings.
Tamanna expressed her excitement, calling it a perfect synergy of makeup and fashion. The initiative highlights Manyavar Mohey’s commitment to celebrating Indian wedding grandeur while recognising the creative professionals shaping its future.
