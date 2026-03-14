Tarasya Silver Jewellery - 3rd store opened in Kukatpally

Tarasya Silver Jewellery, a silver jewellery brand owned by Neerus, is proud to announce the opening of its third store in Hyderabad, located in the popular shopping hub of Kukatpally, KPHB. The store will be inaugurated by renowned actress Meenakshi Chaudhary on March 13th at 5 PM.

Known for its stylish, ethnic and exquisitely crafted silver jewellery collections, Tarasya is launching this store in Kukatpally, one of the busiest retail areas in Hyderabad, with the aim of making its trend-forward designs accessible to a wider audience. All jewellery available at Tarasya is made of 92.5 pure silver and is plated with 22 carat gold.

In addition to the successful stores in Jubilee Hills and Chandanagar areas, the opening of the Kukatpally store marks another important step in the expansion of Tarasya Retail.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarasya owner Suchita Ahuja said, "Tarasya has now grown to a brand with three stores. We will soon be opening stores in more cities as well. We aim to increase the number of our stores to six by the end of the next financial year." At a low price