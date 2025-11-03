  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TASA team joins Saina Nehwal to champion sustainability in ‘Pedal for Planet’

TASA team joins Saina Nehwal to champion sustainability in ‘Pedal for Planet’
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: TeamTelangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) actively participated in the ‘Pedal for Planet’ cycling event held at Rashtrapati Nilayam,...

Hyderabad: TeamTelangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) actively participated in the ‘Pedal for Planet’ cycling event held at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad. The initiative, aimed at promoting ecological awareness and healthy living, drew a diverse crowd of cycling enthusiasts from across age groups, transforming the streets into a moving message of sustainability.

The event was ceremoniously flagged off by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, alongside Padma Bhushan awardee and Olympic medallistSainaNehwal. Their presence added inspiration and momentum to the morning, as cyclists embarked on their route through Secunderabad, advocating for environmental conservation and lifestyle wellness.

Team TASA’s enthusiastic participation underscored the Indian Army’s broader commitment to nation-building beyond the battlefield. By joining hands with civil society in such initiatives, the team reinforced the message that safeguarding the planet is a shared responsibility. The cyclists, adorned in eco-themed gear, interacted with onlookers and distributed awareness material, making the event both engaging and educational.

As the ride progressed, the energy remained high, with participants exchanging ideas on sustainable practices and the importance of fitness. The event concluded with a collective sense of achievement and a renewed pledge to protect the environment. Organisers and participants alike hailed the success of ‘Pedal for Planet’ as a meaningful step toward a greener future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick