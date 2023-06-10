TBJP looks towards Amit Shah for road map and galvanise cadre

Hyderabad: The TBJP leadership is keenly awaiting for the visit of Union Home Minister and master strategist of the BJP to reignite the fighting spirit of the rank and file. The TBJP has been disappointed and sulking ever since the party lost last month's Karnataka Assembly elections. Shah is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on June 15

Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Khammam and the saffron party is making elaborate arrangements to mobilize at least one lakh people.

The meeting is expected to lift the sagging morale of the party in the wake of shock defeat in Karnataka and prepare it for the Telangana Assembly polls due to be held in November-December.

Shah's visit also comes amid the internal strife in the BJP with a section of leaders demanding a change in the state leadership and the party's failure to lure former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao to its fold.

Both the leaders were recently suspended by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for anti-party activities. Srinivasa Reddy, who is from Khammam district, is reported to have made his mind to join Congress.