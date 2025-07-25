Live
Teachers’ Union pushes for fairer KGBV transfers
Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) is urging for an extension of the application deadline for transfers within Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) by two days, also advocating for a transfer system that benefits general employees by filling newly sanctioned and vacant positions.
This demand follows an order from the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, which set a July 26th, 2025, deadline for spouse and mutual transfer applications at KGBVs.
TS UTF State President Chava Ravi and General Secretary A Venkat expressed their welcome for these orders but highlighted existing challenges. Many KGBVs have recently been upgraded, resulting in vacancies as staff have moved to other employment.
Additionally, numerous employees currently work in remote areas on low salaries and are seeking transfers.