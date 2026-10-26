Techie ends life after video call to colleague

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman software employee died by suicide at her residence in Madhapur police limits early on Sunday, reportedly after making a video call to her boyfriend, a married colleague, and asking him to marry her. The deceased was identified as Archana Choudhari Malik, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a resident of SR Sadguru Residency. She was working as a Senior Associate at Randstad Company in Mindspace.

Madhapur Inspector KV Subba Rao said Archana had been in a relationship with her colleague, Bhandari Vimal, a native of Uttarakhand, for four years. Vimal is married and was reportedly preparing to seek a divorce from his wife. According to the Inspector, around 2.30 am on Sunday, Archana made a video call to Vimal, who was attending a function with her mother in Cheriyal, and asked him to marry her. During the call, she allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself with a chunni tied to the ceiling. Vimal subsequently tried calling her on her mobile phone, but she did not respond.

Vimal informed the Madhapur police and shared Archana’s residential location, requesting them to visit her residence. When a patrolling vehicle reached the spot, the main door was found bolted from inside and Archana was found dead.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and registered a suspicious death case. Further investigation is under way.