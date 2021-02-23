'Technology has power to improve healthcare': Dr Sangita Reddy

Hyderabad: Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, on Monday said that technology has power to improve healthcare delivery systems.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the healthcare sector on the first day of BioAsia 2021, she said: "Technology has the power and it can provide continues care, seamlessly maintain record of the patient from all the doctors for a better advice. AI models will improve on how data being captured. Skills shift will happen, but we need to use it in aright way to continue the constant delivering of services".

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we could provide tele healthcare and 5,000 hotel rooms were converted into hospital rooms to deliver service. Staff is been retrained, re-engineering of the system and lay out the machinery to give home nursing is done, she added.

Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, in her address, elaborated on the technology's pivotal role in digitization of health care. "Digitization was on a slow pace earlier but Covid-19 has accelerated it significantly and it has left efficient room for doctors to interact with patients but humans must be placed at the centre because technology is an enabler and so decisions are to be taken by humans.

On the overflooding of data the internet, Ghosh added that data is accessible but setting the framework for how long, what is the purpose, Its safety, security is needed.