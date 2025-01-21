Teen Jumps Before Train in Hyderabad, Love-Related Issue Suspected

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping in front of a train at the Jamia Osmania railway tracks in Hyderabad. Authorities suspect a love-related issue to be the reason behind the incident.

The victim, a native of Pedda Koduru village in Siddipet district, was a second-year intermediate student residing at the Andhra Mahila Sabha hostel located on the Osmania University campus. According to her family, she was academically strong and displayed no visible signs of distress or depression.

Initial findings suggest that the girl had been in close contact with a young man. On the morning of the incident, she reportedly informed him of her intention to end her life and walked toward the railway tracks. The young man alerted her friends immediately, but despite their efforts to reach her in time, she had already succumbed. Her body was discovered on the tracks by other rail passengers, who informed railway authorities.

The Kacheguda railway police have launched an investigation into the case.