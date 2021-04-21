Telangana: 5,926 Corona cases & 18 deaths in State

Hyderabad: The incidence of Corona is increasing in the State in an unusual manner. There are 42,853 active cases. The number of Corona tests conducted in the State so far went up to 1,19,42,985.

As many as 122,143 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State on Monday.

Of them, 5,926 persons tested positive, a bulletin released by the Health department officials stated here on Tuesday.

Eighteen persons died of Corona on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,856 till date, translating a case fatality rate of 0.51 per cent as against the countrywide mortality rate of 1.2 per cent.

As many as 2,209 persons recovered from the virus State-wide, pushing the total number of recoveries thus far to 316,650, constituting a recovery rate of 87.62 per cent, while the national recovery rate was 85.6 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) remained the main contributor of the infection by registering a maximum 793 Covid cases during the last 24 hours .

The positive cases reported from the districts included: Adilabad 105, Bhadradri- Kothagudem 113, Jagtiyal 205, Jangaon 78 , Jayashankar- Bhupalpally 31, Jogulamba-Gadwal 33, Kamareddy 262, Karimnagar 168, Khammam 247, Komarambheem-Asifabad 36, Mahbubnagar 195, Mahbubabad 59, Mancherial 188, Medak 124, Medchal-Malkajgiri 488, Mulugu 31, Nagarkurnool 149, Nalgonda 144, Narayanpet 41, Nirmal 167, Nizamabad 444, Peddapalli 96, Rajanna-Siricilla 116, Ranga Reddy 455, Sangareddy 184, Siddipet 167, Suryapet 121, 129 each from Vikarabad and Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural 103, Warangal Urban 208 and Bhongir 117.