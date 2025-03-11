Telangana Allocates ₹540 Crore for Heritage Restoration, New Buildings at Chakali Ilamma University

At Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University (VCIWU) in Koti, Hyderabad, the Telangana government has approved ₹540 crore for the construction of new buildings and the restoration of historic structures.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the deputy chief minister, declared that a master plan had been created to transform the university into a premier establishment. ₹100 crore has been allocated for the development of new infrastructure with contemporary amenities, while ₹15.5 crore has been set aside for the restoration of heritage structures as part of the plan.

Following the completion of the ongoing Musi revitalization project, the main entrance to the university, which is situated next to the Musi River, will reopen.

Along with key officials, Bhatti Vikramarka visited the university on March 11, 2025, to examine the proposed developments and inspect the existing structures.

The government's larger goal of protecting Telangana's cultural legacy while improving educational facilities includes this project.