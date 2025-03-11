  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana Allocates ₹540 Crore for Heritage Restoration, New Buildings at Chakali Ilamma University

Telangana Allocates ₹540 Crore for Heritage Restoration, New Buildings at Chakali Ilamma University
x
Highlights

Telangana sanctions ₹540 crore for Chakali Ilamma University to restore heritage buildings, boost infrastructure, and support educational growth.

At Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University (VCIWU) in Koti, Hyderabad, the Telangana government has approved ₹540 crore for the construction of new buildings and the restoration of historic structures.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the deputy chief minister, declared that a master plan had been created to transform the university into a premier establishment. ₹100 crore has been allocated for the development of new infrastructure with contemporary amenities, while ₹15.5 crore has been set aside for the restoration of heritage structures as part of the plan.

Following the completion of the ongoing Musi revitalization project, the main entrance to the university, which is situated next to the Musi River, will reopen.

Along with key officials, Bhatti Vikramarka visited the university on March 11, 2025, to examine the proposed developments and inspect the existing structures.

The government's larger goal of protecting Telangana's cultural legacy while improving educational facilities includes this project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick