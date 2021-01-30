Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State NCC Directorate bag best directorate award 

Hyderabad: The 72nd Republic Day celebrations was organised in New Delhi. As part of the event 17 NCC State Directorates have participated. Among these, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State Directorate was awarded with "Banner of All India Best Directorate". RD Banner and Best PM Rally Trophy received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AP & TS DDG Air Commodore Krishnan and Senior Under Officer Lingamgari Trisha. For this grateful achievement of Trisha from '7(T) Girls Battalion NCC, St Martin's Group of Institutions' praised for her great success. Chairmen of St. Martins Junior College-Miyapur, Jai Kishan Yadav has given special greetings to Trisha, her parents, Major Padmaja and Principal Padmavathi for their encouragement. It's indeed a very happy moment for Telangana State which bagged this award after 12 years.