Telangana Bandh on August 22 Announced Following Dalit Attack in Monda Market

OU JAC Chairman Kothapalli Tirupati calls for Telangana bandh on August 22 after a Dalit was attacked by Marwaris in Monda Market.

Condemning the attack on a Dalit by Marwaris in Monda market, OU JAC Chairman Kothapalli Tirupati announced that he is calling for a Telangana bandh on the 22nd of this month.

On Monday, slogans were raised at OU Arts College saying, "Marwaris go back."

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati said that Rajasthani and Gujarati Marwaris have migrated here and are damaging the caste professions of Telangana.

He said that if they got rid of Andhra's patrons, now the Marwaris are looting. Daruvu Ramesh, Ramesh, Rajender, Shivaji, Charan, Arun, Kumar, and Jalandhar participated in the program.


