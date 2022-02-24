Telangana: BioAsia Summit 2022 to begin today in Hyderabad, minister KTR to launch it

The BioAsia Summit 2022 (BioAsia), Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, will be held in Hyderabad. The two-day virtual conference will be launched by Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Bill Gates, WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant along with 50 celebrities from various organisations will address various topics.



Bill and Melinda Gates along with Minister KTR, will be in the first day of talks on Thursday on strengthening the health industry through technology, developing the covid vaccine, and streamlining the healthcare delivery system. The Bill Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, European Union Chief Scientific Adviser (Epidemics) Dr Peter Piot, Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella, Biological E MD Mahima Datla, Central Department of Biotechnology Secretary Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale and others will participate.



While on the second day on Friday, they will discuss the growth of the pharma sector and the opportunities from that sector. This includes Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, and Serums.