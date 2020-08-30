Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay takes a dig at CM KCR over rise in corona cases

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay lashed out at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the rise in the coronavirus cases in the state.

"The government is trying to manipulate the people by stating that the cases have been increased due to the Ganesh immersion processions," the BJP leader said speaking to media persons on Sunday. He also said that the government joined hands with the corporate hospitals which are charging excessive medical bills on the coronavirus patients.

He continued that the government has taken action only on two private hospitals but there are still some hospitals which are overcharging the patients.

Sanjay also took a jibe at the Chief Minister for not supporting the farmers who lost their crops due to the floods. He also lamented that the government had ignored the teachers and the employees and demanded the government to implement the Pay Revision Commission's (PRC) recommendations for government employees.