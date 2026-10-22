Telangana BJP to take out padayatra against Congress on Nov 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP will take out a padayatra on November 1 against the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, State BJP president N Ramchander Rao said on Wednesday.

Speaking during an informal interaction with the media in Hyderabad, Rao said he would meet all district presidents at the party’s State office on Thursday. He added that the BJP was organising various programmes across the districts. The BJP leader also said the party would announce its candidates for the two MLC seats within two days. State in-charge Sunil Bansal is scheduled to visit Telangana on October 24, and the candidates are likely to be finalised after his meeting with party leaders.

“We will send the names of candidates to Delhi on the morning of October 24. The candidate of PRTU is still not clear. The final decision rests with the high command,” Rao said.