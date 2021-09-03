Telangana: Chandrayangutta police seizes four quintals of marijuana, four arrested

Chandrayangutta police have nabbed four members of a gang smuggling marijuana in a car from Khammam district to Nanded in Maharashtra. According to Chandrayangutta Inspector Prasad Verma, Mohammad Azar Ali (36) of Chandrayangutta GM Colony, Mohammad Mazar Ali (32) of the same area, Mohammad Feroze (40) of Yakutpura and Sheikh Ashraf Pasha (24) of Shamshabad were arrested while transporting marijuana from Khammam to Nanded in a Mahindra XUV numbered TS07GA2390.



Chandrayangutta police raided and inspected the car based on credible information that the car was parked near Nallavagu road. Police seized four quintals of marijuana in 8 bags and are on the lookout for three other fugitives who escaped. The case is being investigated by the Chandrayangutta police.

Earlier, a large quantity of marijuana was seized after Bangalore NCB officials alerted the concerned authorities in Hyderabad. Authorities seized Rs 21 crore worth of marijuana at the Outer Ring Road toll plaza in Hyderabad five days ago.