Telangana Chief Electoral Officer asks enforcement agencies to ensure fair poll process

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Tuesday issued directives aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process,

The CEO instructed the nodal officers of various enforcement agencies to devise strategies to prevent the free flow of liquor, cash and drugs to influence voters during the forthcoming State Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Police, Excise, Commercial Taxes departments, State Level Bankers Committee, Reserve Bank of India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Narcotic Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate among other departments.

Vikas Raj asked officials to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process through constitution of district-level intelligence committees dedicated to identifying potential expenditure-sensitive areas and monitoring various activities related to distribution of liquor, drugs, money and precious metals.

He emphasised on the need for heightened security and vigilance at helipads and the establishment of integrated check posts along the borders with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to check illegal movement of goods and currency.

Enforcement agencies were tasked with preparing comprehensive constituency-wise and district-wise seizure reports, facilitating a deeper understanding of sensitive areas and potential challenges,

The CEO also called for creation of an election risk analysis cell within the headquarters of enforcement departments to systematically assess and address potential threats to the electoral process, an official release said. The schedule for the Assembly elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.