Telangana Chief Electoral Officer colluded with TRS party: Sravan

Nampally: AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Sunday condemned the 'widespread election violations' by the ruling TRS party during 2 MLC polls across the State and demanded an immediate action against the violators including the Home Minister Mahmood Ali, who openly divulged the candidate's name for whom he cast his vote.

The senior Congress party leader found fault with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that he surrendered to the ruling TRS party and failed in curtailing violations during elections. He further criticised the CEO and asked whether they were conducting elections on behalf of the Central Election Commission or like a private agency of CM KCR.

"Is CEO Telangana blind or surrendered to the ruling TRS Party to allow brazen display of party flex, flags, caps and scarfs at various polling booths which is a sheer violation of election rules and model code of conduct.

Is the CEO of Telangana, Shashank Goel, is taking a nap (sleeping) while the elections are going on. Has the Central Election Commission become KCR's election commission in Telangana?

How come Mahmood Ali, who promised to be the custodian of the constitution, revealed Ms Vani Devi's name? Does he have any basic knowledge of the constitution and the election process? It is an absolute violation and an irresponsible activity of influencing the voters which is highly condemnable", Dr Sravan fired.

The AICC leader further stated that the CEO didn't bother to take any action on Saturday's allegations over dispensing Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per voter by the TRS party leaders. Taking advantage of this, he said that the ruling party openly violated all the election rules and model code of conduct to influence the voters.

According to him, even on Sunday the TRS leaders were seen distributing money to voters in various parts of Telangana. "Mr Shashank Goel, you are an IAS officer and the custodian of the constitution.

You must remember one thing that you are working under the Election Commission and not under the control of CM KCR. You must answer as to what is going to happen with the Home Minister's vote?" Dr Sravan asked.

TRS party also given exorbitant full-page advertisements spending crores of rupees and CEO is completely blind. In spite of clear evidences of TRS leaders being found distributing money during voting, they were allowed to go scot-free.

Dr Sravan demanded intervention of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the violations of model code of conduct and appealed to give the necessary directions to the CEO to strictly follow the election guidelines in Telangana.

He also sought a thorough enquiry and a serious action against the election violations to safeguard the constitution and to protect democracy in Telangana which is under a big threat due to the arrogant and brutal politics being played by KCR and his family.