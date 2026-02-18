Telangana Chief Secretary Orders Sanitation Priority in Hyderabad

The Telangana CS sanitation directive was given by K. Ramakrishna Rao. He told officials to make cleanliness the top priority in Hyderabad. These Telangana Chief Secretary orders were shared during a meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

He said the city must stay clean every day. This is part of a big Hyderabad sanitation drive. The goal is to improve public health and reduce garbage problems.

According to the GHMC sanitation update, The GHMC collects almost 7,800 tonnes of trash everyday. Many self help groups are also helping with waste collection. They go from home to home to collect trash from there.

The Chief Secretary said waste must be separated into dry and wet properly. He also told officials to control plastic waste, clean drains before the rainy season, and check that sewage plants are working well. These are important city cleanliness measures Hyderabad needs.

This step is part of the larger Telangana government hygiene campaign. The government wants to solve common Hyderabad civic issues like garbage piles and blocked drains.

The Hyderabad municipal administration has been told to monitor sanitation work closely and send regular reports. The government made it clear that sanitation priority Telangana must continue.

Overall, this Hyderabad cleanliness initiative shows that the government wants a cleaner and healthier city for everyone.