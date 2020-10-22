Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asks GHMC to form teams to render aid

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked for the formation of 300 teams in GHMC areas and 50 teams of officials in neighbouring municipalities to ensure speedy distribution of financial assistance at the doorsteps of the people.

Somesh Kumar, who chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the distribution of flood-hit assistance, asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to expedite the distribution of financial assistance to Hyderabad's flood-affected households. He also directed officials to set up a control room to monitor the distribution at the GHMC and at the CDMA office.

He requested officials to prepare route plans, identify affected localities, and, if appropriate, mobilise the necessary district personnel. For each circle comprising three members, he directed that ten teams should be created to disburse the sum. He also advised that in each circle, route officers should be named to organise the teams with the necessary cash. In order to ensure uninterrupted delivery, the SLBC convenor was asked to ensure enough cash in high denominations, including on holidays.