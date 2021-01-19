Telangana: Civil Supplies staff told to ensure quality rice

Hyderabad: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy released the TSCSC employees association new year dairy 2021 at Civil Supplies Bhavan here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the state government for working towards the welfare of farmers and the poor. He termed TSCSC as unique organisation that serves farmers.

He said the government is providing 6kg rice to beneficiaries at Rs 1 per kg. "The corporation is supplying 1.75 lakh metric tonnes of rice to 87.54 lakh families every month. It is supplying 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of rice to welfare hostels and government schools every month under mid-day meals scheme. Employees should not compromise on the quality and quantity of rice to be supplied. Paddy procurement this rainy season surpassed that of the previous year's procurement. Paddy procured this year was 47.87 lakh metric ton while it was 47.8 lakh metric ton the previous year. The procurement has been made through 6,505 centers giving minimum support price to about 11 lakh farmers. Rs 8,375 crore was deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers regarding the same," he added.

The TSCSC chairman directed the employees to work with honesty, commitment and dedication. He appreciated them for working tirelessly during lockdown. As per the plea of the employees, he said he would look into contribution pension scheme aspect.

The employees felicitated Srinivas Reddy with a shawl and a sapling as he successfully completed two years of his tenure. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman V Anil Kumar, TSCSC employees association president M Gopi Krishna, general secretary Ravi Naik, members Sowjanya, Reena and others were present.