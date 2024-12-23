Telangana CM Condemns Attack on Allu Arjun's House; Strict Police Action Ordered

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on Allu Arjun's house on Sunday and ordered strict police action.

Reddy reacted after several members of Osmania University stormed into the actor's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, damaging property.

"I condemn the attack on the homes of film personalities. I order the state DGP and the city police commissioner to take strict action in the matter of law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this matter," Reddy posted on X. "Senior officials should take precautions to ensure that police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident do not respond. @TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity," he added.

Notably, Allu Arjun was not present at his residence when the incident occurred. He had previously been arrested by Hyderabad Police following the stampede at the cinema hall. After the attack on his house, police detained eight members of Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) and took them to the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The group had tried to force their way into the actor's house, demanding one crore as compensation for the family of a woman who died in a stampede on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A video of the incident showed men storming the house and causing damage, including destroying flower pots inside the compound.