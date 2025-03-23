Telangana CM Revanth Reddy invited to Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam

Live
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been formally invited to participate in the Sri Rama Navami Thirukalyana Brahmotsavam at the revered Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. The invitation was extended by Minister Konda Surekha, along with temple priests and officials, during a meeting at the CM's residence in Jubilee Hills.
In addition to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao were also invited to the grand celebrations.
On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy, along with the Deputy CM and ministers, unveiled the official wall poster for the Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam.
During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the temple’s development, including necessary land acquisitions and financial allocations. The Chief Minister directed officials to provide detailed reports on the required land acquisitions and funds to ensure the smooth execution of development plans.
The meeting was attended by CM’s advisor Ven Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department Shailaja Ramaiyer, Endowments Commissioner Sridhar, Bhadrachalam temple EO Ramadevi, temple priests, and other officials.