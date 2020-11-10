Telangana Congress sees Rs 200 crore scam in flood fund distribution

Hyderabad : AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju fired salvos at Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for the failure of government and the GHMC to provide the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims despite multiple requests having been made.

While denying the allegations levelled by KTR, he invited him for an open discussion at the Telangana Martyr's Memorial to discuss the widespread irregularities involved in the distribution of flood relief funds in Hyderabad. Despite having 100 corporators like Kauravas in GHMC, TRS miserably failed to rescue the people of Hyderabad during the floods and currently looting the public money, he alleged.

The AICC leader criticised the TRS party for resorting to ugly mud politics and collecting money on the dead bodies of flood-hit victims through distribution of cash in peanuts of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 instead of assured Rs 10,000. He suspects there is a big scam to the tune of Rs 200 crore and the TRS leaders are the true beneficiaries of it.

Dr Sravan Dasoju questions the government why it doesn't provide any financial assistance to the farmers who are also adversely affected as the incessant rains lashed the whole State including Hyderabad. Since the TRS party wants votes from the people of Hyderabad, it is distributing cash to get the undue favours in the upcoming GHMC elections, he said.

While talking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Dr Sravan Dasoju said, "KTR is a well-educated Minister who always talks about digital initiatives. Why doesn't he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims for the public audit?