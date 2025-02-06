Telangana DSP Suspended Over Realtor’s Kidnapping in Mokila

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been suspended by the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana over allegations of involvement in the abduction of a realtor in Mokila village in 2023. The official, who was working with the cybercrime unit, has been named as an accused in the case registered in November 2023.

According to the investigation, the DSP allegedly accessed confidential police databases to track the location of a realtor, Srinivas Raju. The information was reportedly shared with individuals who later kidnapped Raju from Nagulapally village in Mokila. The abductors then took him to a land registration office and forced him to transfer ownership of 30 acres of land in their names.

After securing his release, Srinivas Raju filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the kidnappers. During interrogations, it was revealed that the accused had obtained Raju’s location details through the DSP’s unauthorized access to Telangana police systems.

Following this revelation, authorities added the DSP to the list of accused persons in the case and submitted a report to senior police officials. Based on the findings, the DSP was recently placed under suspension.

The case has drawn attention to potential misuse of official police databases and the involvement of law enforcement personnel in cyber-enabled crimes. Hyderabad Police and cybercrime officials are reportedly tightening security protocols to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.