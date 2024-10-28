Telangana economy in turmoil under Cong government: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy highlighting the challenges faced by the State following ten months of Congress rule said that Telangana's domestic economy has been in turmoil since the Congress party assumed power.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said that despite the Congress made several assurances claiming that the goals for Telangana could only be achieved under their leadership.

However, the Congress-led State government is failing to meet the aspirations of the people and for not implementing its key promises. He highlighted several issues, stating that Congress is struggling to even pay rent for Gurukula schools. He commented on the dire financial situation, mentioning that the government was unable to settle dues for 10 lakh vowed to contractors and can not pay salaries to workers responsible for streetlight repairs. The Rs 2,500 welfare support for women was not implemented; besides, he noted that many promised initiatives, such as providing gold for marriages, ordering scooties for college students, and increasing pensions for widows, students, disabled individuals, and single women, have not been fulfilled. He lamented that the government has not considered unemployment allowances for youth or support for tenant farmers, who were promised Rs 15,000 for rent. Kishan Reddy criticised failing to implement the promised assistance for Dalits and Backward Classes as materialised.

He expressed concern over the government's inability to implement a single guarantee effectively and criticised the allocation of Rs 150 crore for Musi cleaning instead of addressing pressing financial issues. He called for transparency in the State’s financial condition, asking for clarity on the debt accumulated during Congress's tenure and the interest paid on that debt. He demanded details on new debt taken on by the Congress government and the status of welfare programmes previously run by BRS. Also, several schemes have been cancelled. He questioned the financial resources allocated for special programs aimed at Dalits, minorities, youth, and farmers and asked about the sale of government lands in Musi. He asked the state government to publish a comprehensive white paper covering the achievement of the six guarantees and other relevant welfare initiatives. Kishan Reddy also highlighted concerns regarding the real estate market, warning that it could collapse if looting continues under the guise of projects like Kaleshwaram. He mentioned that registrations for properties have ceased, stalling the construction industry. The BJP is demanding a white paper outlining agreements, debts, government properties, and overall financial status within the past ten months to inform the public. Reddy indicated that farmers in Nalgonda have been misled about the situation regarding the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), emphasising that while the BJP supports Musi beautification, the actions must involve proper planning, including the construction of a retaining wall for Musi. Highlighting the importance of accountability, Kishan Reddy stated that protecting Telangana is a shared responsibility between the people and the BJP.