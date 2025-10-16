Telangana extends bid deadline for revival of Kaleshwaram barrages

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the deadline by one week for interested agencies to submit bids for preparing designs to revive the damaged Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages under the Kaleshwaram project. The State Irrigation Department had invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from agencies to finalise the designs of the barrages. On the last day for bid submission, Wednesday, the department announced a one-week extension.

Recently, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and two private agencies attended a pre-bidding meeting with irrigation officials. The government invited bids following the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to facilitate the revival of the damaged barrages.