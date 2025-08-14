According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm exertion will consolidate Thursday( August 14, 2025) with moderate to heavy rainfall, substantially in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Telangana has been hit by Telangana heavy rain, as the IMD predicts torrential downpours in the state. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, overnight India monsoon rains soaked several districts. Three locales recorded over 20 centimetres in rainfall.

Field sources verified that several breakouts were diverted or cancelled on Wednesday because of unfavourable rainfall conditions. Eleven breakouts were diverted. Seven of the breakouts returned to Hyderabad in the evening.

Visakh G. Iyer, Lucknow District Magistrate announces the closure of all schools in Lucknow, government and private, for classes 1-12, due to rain and bad weather conditions.

The IMD weather warning. This puts the entire GHMC apparatus on high alert. A statement issued by the pot stated that all leave has been cancelled. The pot is clearing waterlogging points, managing stormwater rainspouts, restoring damaged roads, and issuing advisories to stay down from flood tide-prone areas.

In the early morning hours, heavy rains pounded corridor of Delhi and its girding NCR.

Showers were violent in areas similar as Lajpat Nagar and RK Puram. Also, Lodhi Road and the Delhi- Haryana Border saw heavy rain. Also, Lodhi Road and the Delhi-Haryana Border saw heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department has North India rain forecast heavy rains in some areas.

Due to the forecast heavy rain, all government, Zilla Parishad and private schools within Medchal-Malkajgiri District will be closed on Thursday.

