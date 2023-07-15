Telangana farmers are with CM KCR says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The farmers of Telangana are with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and they don’t fall prey to lies of the Congress party, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking at a programme after laying foundation stone for various works in Bansilalpet of Sanath Nagar Assembly constituency here on Friday, the Minister said that after the formation of Telangana State, the farmers in the State were getting 24 hours power supply and the BRS was the only government that provides RythuBandu, crops insurance, seeds and fertilizers to the farmers timely.

The statement of TPCC president Revanth Reddy who said that three hours of power supply is enough for the agriculture sector exposes his ignorance and the farmers are not in position to support the Congress party, he said.

Responding to the remarks of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who said that his State education system is far superior to Telangana, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Botsa Satyanarayana was levelling baseless remarks against the Telangana in a bid to divert the attention of people from his government’s failures.