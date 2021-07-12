Top
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao holds review meet on jobs

Highlights

Adarshnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the vacancies position. He held a meeting with officials and took stock of the job position departments wise.

On Saturday he had a meeting on the jobs. On Sunday Rao reviewed the details with officials. He instructed them to give complete details on the vacancy position. Harish is to submit a report to the Chief Minister on Monday.

The government has been asked to take up recruitment drive in the State to fill 50,000 posts. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Finance wing to fill the posts by collecting details of vacancies.

The Finance department officials will submit a report to the government on Monday after collecting the details. The Chief Minister will chair a Cabinet meeting on July 13 and to give nod to the posts.

