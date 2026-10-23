Telangana Government brings in Aadhaar authentication facility for TDR

Hyderabad: With an aim to establish identity, simplify processes and promote transparency and efficiency in Transferable Development Rights (TDR) services, the Telangana government has introduced an Aadhaar authentication facility.

The government issued orders in this regard on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has authorised the Telangana government to undertake Aadhaar authentication under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020.

According to officials, Aadhaar authentication will be used for specific services related to the online TDR portal. These include the registration of property owners, builders and developers; login and access to the portal; submission of applications related to TDR; and linking applications with the property database. The facility will also be used to authenticate officials of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for administrative purposes through the online portal.

The Union Ministry has reportedly informed the state government that Aadhaar authentication should be conducted on a voluntary basis to establish the identity of property owners, builders and developers during registration, login and application submission for TDR services, as well as for linking with the property database. It will also facilitate the authentication of DTCP and GHMC officials for administrative purposes through the online portal.

The Ministry has clarified that Aadhaar authentication is voluntary. The department must inform Aadhaar number holders about alternative and viable means of identification and cannot deny services to those who refuse or are unable to undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The alternative identity documents that may be accepted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department include passports, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), driving licences, Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and any other government-issued photo identity document accepted by the department.