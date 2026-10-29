Telangana Government extends assistance to cyclone hit AP for power restoration

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended emergency support to cyclone-affected Andhra Pradesh by deploying energy department staff to repair damaged power transmission networks across heavy rain-hit regions.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka confirmed that Telangana remains fully prepared to send necessary technical personnel and electrical equipment to accelerate power restoration efforts. Speaking over the phone on Wednesday with Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Bhatti Vikramarka inquired about cyclone damage and ongoing power restoration measures across neighboring districts.

During the telephonic discussion, Gottipati Ravi Kumar briefed Bhatti Vikramarka on the extensive structural damage caused to power infrastructure by the cyclone and detailed emergency steps underway to restore electricity. Reaffirming solidarity, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the Telangana government would extend complete assistance during this challenging period to ensure rapid power restoration in affected areas. Expressing sincere gratitude, Gottipati Ravi Kumar commended the Telangana administration for coming forward to support Andhra Pradesh during the natural crisis and appreciated their readiness to assist in restoring critical electrical supplies.