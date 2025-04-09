Telangana Government Extends NVS Reddy's Term as MD of Hyderabad Metro for One More Year

The Telangana government has taken a crucial decision by extending the term of NVS Reddy as the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro. An order was issued on Wednesday (April 9) extending his term for another year. Meanwhile, it is known that the state government recently decided to remove several senior officers and employees who had retired but were working on contract.

NVS Reddy was also working on the extension, which made it inevitable for him to step down from his post. However, since the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project is at a crucial stage, the government decided to utilize NVS Reddy’s services, as he has complete knowledge of the Metro project. As a result, his term was extended for another year.

The Revanth Reddy government had ambitious plans for the second phase of the Metro project. As part of the second phase, plans have been made to expand metro services to areas like Old City, the Airport, Fourth City, and North City.

The second phase includes five corridors under Part A and three corridors under Part B. In this context, the state government sent the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the five corridors in Part-A to the central government for approval five months ago. If the central government approves it, the government is ready to start work on the second phase of the metro immediately.