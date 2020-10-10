Telangana government has credited over 2,155 crore released for Palle Pragathi since April

Hyderabad: The State government has credited an amount of Rs 308 crore under Palle Pragathi programme directly into the accounts of gram panchayats, Mandal Praja Parishads & Zilla Praja Parishads.

According to officials, with this release, the total amount released since September 2019 is Rs 4,528.5 crore and Rs 2,155.5 crore since April 2020 (from the new financial year) under this scheme. From Rs 308 crore, gram panchayats received Rs 277.22 crore, Mandal Praja Parishads Rs 20.52 crore and Zilla Praja Parishads Rs 10.26 crore.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao recently said that the Palle Pragathi programme was a boon for taking up different development activities in villages. The programme enabled the administration to complete various pending works in gram panchayats, including dumping yards, crematoriums, laying of CC roads, increasing green cover and development of parks. Under this scheme, Rs 5 lakh funds were sanctioned to gram panchayats having a population of over 100 people and with 30 houses towards strengthening the villages.