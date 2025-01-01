Telangana: Government Hikes Palm Oil FFB Prices, New Rates Effective Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a hike in the price of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFBs) of palm oil, setting the rate at ₹20,506 per ton. The revised prices will come into effect from today, officials confirmed.

This decision is expected to impact farmers and consumers alike. For farmers cultivating palm oil, the increased support price is seen as a significant move to ensure better returns for their produce. However, there are concerns that this hike might lead to an increase in the prices of essential commodities, affecting consumers.

The government’s move aims to stabilize palm oil production in the state while encouraging farmers to continue cultivating this profitable crop. Telangana has been emerging as a key player in palm oil production in the country, and the revised rates are expected to strengthen this position further.

The impact of this price hike on the local market and consumer behavior will become evident in the coming days. Meanwhile, the decision has garnered attention as it highlights Telangana's commitment to supporting its agricultural sector while balancing market demands.