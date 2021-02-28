Telangana Government slaps memos on GHMC officials for neglect of toilets

Hyderabad: Government on Saturday issued memos to the deputy commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for non-maintenance of the public toilets in the city as most of them were unhygienic and dirty.

The Corporation has been flooded with complaints of filthy public toilets at different parts in the city. Even the new ones are not in operational condition and are unhygienic. The urinals lack facilities and the foul smell emanating from it is causing inconvenience to the passer-by.

Harish Daga, an activist said that over 60 percent of the public toilets in Hyderabad are not functional. "Most of them were in worst condition," he added. K Sai Charan, resident of Madhapur echoed the same. "A few them which are functioning are locked. several toilets in Madhapur and Banjara Hills are lugubrious," said Charan.

The GHMC handed over the maintenance of the public toilets to a private agency who claims that they are unable to maintain the toilets as the government did not release funds.