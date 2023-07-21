Telangana Government to give financial balm to Muslims, other minorities soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will soon announce a new scheme for Muslims and other minority communities. The government plans to launch Rs.1 lakh assistance scheme each to deserving families from minority communities, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Thursday.

Felicitating BRS leaders from minority communities appointed as chairpersons of different corporations, he said the scheme was under active consideration of the CM. The initiative, aimed at development of minority communities, will be a State-sponsored scheme soon.

People from the Muslim community were still languishing in poverty in the country; the backwardness which was noticeable in the community owed to neglect they were subjected to during the Congress rule. The government had made a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,200 crore this year. This was the highest ever budget for development of the community so far. Besides English, Urdu medium was also made available in the minority residential schools.

“We are providing good education by establishing residential schools and colleges across the State,” Rao said.A good number of minority students could become doctors and engineers by completing professional courses they joined with government assistance. As soon as the CM wanted authorities to extend help to Salwa Fatima enabling her to become a pilot, she was given assistance and now she earns up to Rs 5 lakh a month.

Telangana was the only State where minority girls were studying well. “We are providing good education by establishing residential schools for girls.

Our CM is the only leader in the country who prevailed upon the Centre to conduct NEET Public Service Commission exams in Urdu,” the minister said. Besides facilitating Ramzan gifts, a building is being constructed for the community by allocating Rs.5 crore in Ajmer Dargah, he said. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali was among those present.