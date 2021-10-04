Telangana government to host virtual blockchain symposiums

Hyderabad: In pursuance of this technology first attitude, the Government of Telangana in partnership with DLT Labs, starting October 21, will be hosting virtual blockchain symposiums, 'Un-Block 4.0' followed by two-week extensive Blockchain hackathon named 'HackDLT'.

Un-Block 4.0 is a virtual blockchain symposium, which intends to provide participants and delegates broad-spectrum knowledge through presentations and pointed insights about various industries through case studies. The leaders of this technology will share their vision and insights at the conference and the discussions that follow will bring new thinking from fresh minds.

The symposium shall also have rich panel discussions that will allow participants to share their pointof view and network with the delegates. The discussions will fuel thought and spark debate on how blockchain has changed the way we see transactional security and Enterprise-to-Enterprise (E2E), Enterprise-to-Government (E2G) and Department-to-Department (D2D) collaborations. These discussions will also throw light on what the future holds for corporate contracts.

HackDLT is 14-days of pure adrenaline and problem solving Blockchain Hackathon from October 21 to November 2, on various problem statements in the public sector. It shall be conducted by DLT Labs with support of Emerging Technologies Wing, ITE&C Dept, Govt. of Telangana to build a research community of blockchain enthusiasts. This is a great opportunity for the Blockchain enthusiasts to showcase their skills in a competitive and challenging atmosphere. Even those with minimum coding knowledge are encouraged to register and build applications on this ready-to-use, tech enabler platform.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, said: "In times when data security and governance are of utmost importance, more governments and businesses are set to integrate rapid advancing technologies like blockchain to facilitate safe and secure transactions and operations using the distributed data management. This kind of integration of blockchain technology is something Telangana is looking out for. This hackathon is therefore the right platform to accelerate blockchain skills and solve public sector problems."