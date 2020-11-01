Telangana Government to regularise plain paper land deals

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has decided to regularise the sale and purchase of agricultural lands through Sada Bainamas (lands purchased on plain paper documents without registration) in villages that are merged with municipalities and corporations free of cost.

This move political circles say has been done with an eye on Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections and MLC poll bound Ranga Reddy -Mahbubnagar - Hyderabad and Nalgonda - Khammam- Warangal Graduate constituencies scheduled to be held during early 2021.

Farmers in most of the villages which were merged with Warangal and Khammam corporations and other urban areas under the graduate constituencies will get more benefits by this decision of the government.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give a week's time to apply for the regularisation. He is also said to have instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the necessary orders in this regard immediately.



There are a large number of cases in the state where people have purchased land using plain paper documents (sada bainama) rather than on stamp paper, as required by law, to formalise transactions. A survey conducted by the State Revenue department has revealed that the average extent of land under sada bainama transactions in each district was between 30,000 and 50,000 acres. People possessed the lands which are not registered with the government.

The CM held a meeting with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the united Warangal district after the inauguration of Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla. The public representatives brought to the notice of the CM the long-pending regularisation of the Sada Bainamas lands.

Responding positively to their request, the CM assured that regularisation Sada Bainamas lands in other municipal jurisdictions where the villages were merged would also be done on a priority basis.