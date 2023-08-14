Live
- Rupee falls 29 paise to close at all-time low of 83.11 against US dollar
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
Just In
Telangana Govt bid to hard sell liquor licences in dists
LUKEWARM RESPONSE IN RURAL AREAS
Hyderabad: Taken aback by lack of enthusiasm among applicants for liquor licences in districts, the state government has decided to send special officers who would hold meetings with people in real estate, pharma, textile industries, etc, to explain the excise policy of the state government and motivate them to participate in the bidding.
This decision was taken at a review meeting of the Excise department held on Sunday. Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that in order to make it easier for the people interested in applying for the liquor shop licences, an application reception centre has been set up in the Excise Commissioner's office in Hyderabad as well as in the respective districts.
The minister asked the officials to take strict action against anyone who forms a syndicate in the submission of applications for liquor shops. He asked the officials to ensure that the allotment of liquor shops in Telangana are done in a transparent manner. The minister directed the District Collectors of the respective districts should pay special attention and examine why the number of applications were less in their districts.
They have also been directed to accept self-affidavits for the applications of liquor shops allotted to SCs and STs, if there was no caste certificate and agency certificate. He further said that if the applicants face any problem in submitting the applications, they should immediately contact the local Excise Department officials or contact the toll-free number 18004252523.