Telangana govt suspend IAS officer Arvind Kumar over Formula E Race allegations

The Telangana government has suspended IAS officer Arvind Kumar amid allegations related to the Formula E car race. The Centre has already granted permission for Arvind Kumar to be prosecuted.

The suspension is part of departmental disciplinary action due to accusations of corruption, abuse of power, negligence, and violation of government orders.

The suspension will remain in place until the completion of the investigation. A criminal case has been registered, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is probing the matter with an FIR filed against him.

The government, which had kept Arvind Kumar on a waiting list during recent IAS transfer processes, informed the Centre of his suspension after taking the action.