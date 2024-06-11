Telangana Govt to crack down on fake medicine manufacturers

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said on Monday that the government had taken steps to crack down on the fake medicine manufacturers with an iron fist.

On Monday, the Health Minister distributed appointment letters to 17 drug inspectors, with five individuals assigned to Zone 1 and 12 to Zone 2 selected through merit by the Telangana Public Service Commission.

The newly selected 17 drug inspectors have been directed to work for the strengthening of the department. Speaking on the occasion, Rajanarsimha said that new drug inspectors have been appointed for continuous monitoring to prevent counterfeit drugs. The Minister directed the candidates who received the appointment letters to carry out the job duties for the benefit of society with great responsibility.

The State Family Welfare Commissioner, Drug Control Administration, Director General (Incharge) RV Karnan, and Joint Director Ram Dan participated in this programme.