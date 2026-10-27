Telangana graduates get Nov 6 deadline for voter enrolment

Hyderabad: Eligible graduates across Telangana have until November 6 to enrol as voters for upcoming Legislative Council elections in Mahabubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad and Warangal–Khammam–Nalgonda Graduates Constituencies.

The Election Commission of India announced a fresh enrolment process, requiring even citizens who registered and voted during previous elections to apply again.

According to official FAQs, Telangana Legislative Council is a permanent Upper House comprising 40 members, each serving a six-year term with one-third of members retiring every two years. Terms of MLCs S Vani Devi and Teenmar Mallanna end on March 29, 2027, necessitating elections across both graduates constituencies.

Only graduates or persons holding equivalent qualifications ordinarily residing in relevant constituencies can register. Applicants must have passed their degree examination on or before October 31, 2023, as November 1, 2026, serves as the qualifying date.

The date recorded in marks memos or provisional certificates will be considered, whereas convocation dates remain irrelevant. Eligible applicants must submit prescribed Form 18, available through designated election authorities, as plain paper applications will not be accepted.

Online applications can be submitted through the Chief Electoral Officer Telangana website. Alternatively, applicants may submit physical forms to the Electoral Registration Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, or designated officer personally or by post.

Applicants must provide required educational qualification documents. Original degree certificates, provisional certificates, or marks memos must be produced for physical verification, though appropriately attested documents may be accepted under prescribed rules where originals are unavailable. Applications are accepted from September 28 to November 6. Draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25, followed by a claims and objections period from November 25 to December 10. Final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on December 30, 2026.

Providing Aadhaar details remains voluntary. Eligible voters can register in only one Graduates Constituency and at a single location. Previous enrolment does not guarantee inclusion in new rolls, meaning applicants must furnish qualification details afresh. Election authorities urged eligible graduates to complete registration within stipulated deadlines to ensure their names appear on electoral rolls, enabling participation in forthcoming MLC elections.