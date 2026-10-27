Telangana: Heavy rainfall alert for 4 districts

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of the Arnab cyclonic storm expected to cross the Andhra coast in the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD officials, the cyclone would make landfall in the afternoon on October 28. The officials said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Suryapet, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and Gusty Winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana from October 27 to 30. Thereafter, the IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in the state till November 1. As per the national bulletin issued by the IMD, the cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the last 6 hours and lay centered at 11.30 on Monday over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.5°N and longitude 88.2°E, 550 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 580 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 650 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 660 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 760 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam and 830 km east-southeast of Bapatla.