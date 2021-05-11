Telangana High Court fumes at government over lockdown in the state, adjourns hearing to afternoon

The High Court held an urgent enquiry on the corona conditions in the state. The court has asked the government over the reduction in diagnostic tests for Covid-19. The court said that notices would be issued if the orders were disobeyed. Similarly, the court also questioned the government why ambulances are being blocked at the state borders. The court also fumed and asked the government whether lockdown will be imposed or the rules will be made strict.

In the same way, the court also said, "How can CS say that there is no need for a lockdown, at the press meet on the day we gave the orders. Do you want to lock down after Ramadan?"

Responding to this, the Advocate General told the court that there is a Cabinet meeting in the afternoon and that details on the lockdown and curfew would be submitted after the meeting. The court adjourned the hearing to 2:30 pm to give full details of the current situation in the order.

Well, the suspense over the lockdown is making people await for the KCR's decision. As the Covid-19 positive cases are increasing day by day, the common people and a few ministers are also asking him to decide on it.