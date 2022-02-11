Telangana High Court livid over sorry state of affairs at Koti Hospital

Hyderabad: The Division Bench directed the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health department not only to file a status report on the functioning of the Koti Maternity Hospital, but also rectify the defects prevailing in the hospital within four weeks. It further termed a counter affidavit filed by the State government on the same issue as an eyewash and disturbing.



The Bench said that the reply of the State government revealed that cleanliness was maintained in the hospital, thereby painting a picture before the court as if everything was in order and the hospital was functioning smoothly, which was not correct. To get a factual report on the issue, the Chief Justice directed the Amicus Curiae to get the ground report.

The Chief Justice Bench on November 18, 2021 appointed K Kiran Mayee, advocate, as Amicus Curiae directing her to get a factual report on the functioning of the hospital.

The Amicus Curiae visited the hospital twice and submitted a report to the Chief Justice Bench and after going through the report, the Chief Justice expressed dismay and concern over the pathetic conditions prevailing in the hospital. The report of Amicus Curiae revealed that there was scarcity of drinking water in the hospital, waiting halls, which were constructed recently, could not accommodate attendants of the patients, patients were forced to shell out Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to get medical aid and other facilities and for the last 47 years, the strength of doctors remained at only 116 as against the sanctioned strength of 244.

The Chief Justice Bench adjourned the PIL by four weeks directing the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health to file a status report and also to rectify the anomalies prevailing in the hospital.